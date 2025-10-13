Formal charges against 94 accused including Sheikh Hasina

Formal charges have been filed in 10 cases at the International Crimes Tribunal regarding the killings during the July mass uprising and the enforced disappearances and torture under the Awami League government’s 15 and half years.

A total of 94 individuals have been accused in these cases, including the deposed Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, former ministers, former and current military officers, and a former Inspector General of Police.

Among the accused in the 10 cases where formal charges have been filed, there are 18 politicians including Sheikh Hasina, 25 former and current military officers, 38 former police personnel, 4 former university teachers, 8 former officials/employees, and one physician. Of the accused, 21 have been arrested, 58 are absconding, and 15 are in military custody.

After the mass uprising on 5 August last year, the ICT was reconstituted to try crimes against humanity. Between 25 May and 8 October this year, formal charges were filed in cases of crimes against humanity; among them, eight cases pertain to killings during the July mass uprising, and two cases pertain to enforced disappearances and torture under the Awami League’s (now banned) rule.

Out of the 10 cases where formal charges were filed, witness examination has been completed in one case. In this case, arguments began yesterday, Sunday. In three other cases, witness examination is ongoing, while in the remaining six cases, witness examination has not yet started.