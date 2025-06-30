Joint statement: 38 citizens condemn Muradnagar rape, demand justice
Thirty-eight eminent citizens have issued a joint statement condemning the rape and subsequent abuse of a woman in Muradnagar upazila of Cumilla.
They have also called for a fair investigation and exemplary punishment of the perpetrators.
The statement, released to the media on Monday, also emphasised the need for the victim’s security and psychological support for her and her family.
Referring to media reports, the statement said that on Thursday night last week, a woman was raped inside her home in a village in Muradnagar. Hearing noise, locals rushed in and rescued her.
It further said, upon seeing her in a naked state, some individuals physically assaulted her and filmed the incident. The video later went viral on social media.
The statement also said that the following day, Friday, the woman filed a case at Muradnagar police station. Police have since arrested the prime accused, Fazar Ali, and four others - Sumon, Ramzan Ali, Arif, and Onik - on charges of spreading the video online.
The signatories condemned the rape of the woman, filming of the abuse, and spreading the video. They demanded that the government and authorities ensure full protection and mental health support for the victim and her family.
The 38 citizens also urged a proper investigation and strict legal action against all involved, including those who participated in the abuse and helped produce or distribute the video.
The statement also criticised media outlets that published photos of the victim, stating that such actions not only violated the law but also undermined the victim’s safety and dignity.
The signatories called on the media to act more responsibly when reporting on such sensitive issues.
The signatories include: Sultana Kamal, Khushi Kabir, Iftekharuzzaman, Sara Hossain, Rasheda K Choudhury, Shireen Haque, Shaheen Anam, Sumaiya Khair, ZI Khan Panna, Shahidul Alam, Giti Ara Nasreen, Shamsul Huda, Subrata Chowdhury, Shahnaz Huda, Robayet Ferdous, Nur Khan, Monindra Kumar Nath, Faustina Pereira, Rahnuma Ahmed, Farzana Wahid Sayan, Rezaur Rahman Lenin, among others.