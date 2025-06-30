Joint statement: 38 citizens condemn Muradnagar rape, demand justice

Thirty-eight eminent citizens have issued a joint statement condemning the rape and subsequent abuse of a woman in Muradnagar upazila of Cumilla.

They have also called for a fair investigation and exemplary punishment of the perpetrators.

The statement, released to the media on Monday, also emphasised the need for the victim’s security and psychological support for her and her family.

Referring to media reports, the statement said that on Thursday night last week, a woman was raped inside her home in a village in Muradnagar. Hearing noise, locals rushed in and rescued her.