‘Operation Devil Hunt’: 607 more arrested

The joint forces have arrested 607 people from across the country under the ‘Operation Devil Hunt’ in the last 24 hours.

The Police Headquarters (PHQ) in a short message on Tuesday said a total of 1775 individuals were arrested from different parts of the country. Of the total arrestees, 1168 were apprehended as they are wanted in different criminal cases.

During Tuesday's countrywide operation the joint forces seized two pistols, one each LG, shutter gun and pipe gun, two bullets, five cartages, eight machetes, 13 knives, two axes, three hammers, one saw, two each including sticks.

In a workshop held at the Bangladesh Police Auditorium at Rajarbagh in the capital city, Home Adviser Lt. Gen. Md Jahangir Alam Chowdhury (Retd) on Tuesday called upon all concerned to intensify efforts to expose every

devil to justice.