‘Operation Devil Hunt’: 607 more arrested
The joint forces have arrested 607 people from across the country under the ‘Operation Devil Hunt’ in the last 24 hours.
The Police Headquarters (PHQ) in a short message on Tuesday said a total of 1775 individuals were arrested from different parts of the country. Of the total arrestees, 1168 were apprehended as they are wanted in different criminal cases.
During Tuesday's countrywide operation the joint forces seized two pistols, one each LG, shutter gun and pipe gun, two bullets, five cartages, eight machetes, 13 knives, two axes, three hammers, one saw, two each including sticks.
In a workshop held at the Bangladesh Police Auditorium at Rajarbagh in the capital city, Home Adviser Lt. Gen. Md Jahangir Alam Chowdhury (Retd) on Tuesday called upon all concerned to intensify efforts to expose every
devil to justice.
"I am asking the law enforcement agencies to be more active as no devil
could escape during the Operation Devil Hunt. We do not want to see
any criminal on the street, field, highway or in the market. We want to
bring every criminal to book. We want to ensure their trial," he said.
However, the joint forces on Monday arrested 1521 people from across
the country as the ‘Operation Devil Hunt’ was underway.
Of them, 1178 were wanted in different criminal cases and 343 were arrested under the Devil Hunt operation across the country.
According to the PHQ the joint forces earlier on Saturday and Sunday, arrested 1308 people from across the country.
With the aim of bringing the anarchists and their associates under the law across the country, the 'Operation Devil Hunt' campaign has been launched from 8 February.