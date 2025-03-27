Robbers in guise of RAB forcefully enter building, commit robbery, 6 arrested

The incident of robbery was revealed at a press briefing at Dhaka Metropolitan Police’s (DMP) Media Center today.

Md Masud Alam, a Deputy Commissioner of Ramna Division police, said the building belongs to a person named MA Hannan Azad. He lives in a duplex flat on the fourth and fifth floors. He has a jewelry shop named ‘Alangkar Niketan’ in the building. The building has a business establishment named ‘SM Sourcing’ on the ground floor, second and third floors and office of a consultancy firm on the first.

The gang of robbers came in front of the building on three microbuses and a private car. The robbers identified them as RAB and asked the security guard to open the gate.

Police officer Masud Alam said some gang members wore RAB vests. As the security guard asked them to wait, the robbers scolded and even threatened to kill him if he did not open the gate. Some members of the gang broke into the gate and tied up the guard, caretaker and driver of the house. The robbers broke the gate of the office on the ground floor, beat up a peon and snatched Tk 45,100 from him. Later they entered the office of SM Sourcing being its employees and looted Tk 2.2 million and ransacked the office. Another team of robbers broke into the office on the fourth floor and looted Tk 1.3 million. Finally they broke the gate of MA Hannan Azad’s duplex flat, looted 2.5 bhoris of jewelry and Tk 150,000 in cash. The robbers also tried to forcibly pick him up.