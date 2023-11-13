Bacchu desperate to sell 138 katha land in Bashundhara

Sheikh Abdul Hye Bacchu, who is the former chairman of BASIC Bank and the main accused in the bank's scam, owns a land of 138 katha at the Bashundhara residential area in Dhaka.

He has engaged two persons to sell the land as soon as possible.

The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) submitted a charge sheet against Sheikh Abdul Hye in 58 cases in connection with the BASIC Bank scam in June this year.

Sources at the ACC and BASIC Bank said an aggressive step was taken to sell the land of two plots following the submission of charge sheet.

However, Sheikh Abdul Hye could not find a suitable buyer for the last four months. It was also learnt that he will sell the land at a cheap rate if anyone pays the money at a time.

Babul Mia on behalf of Hye is trying to sell the land.

Local people in Bashundhara know him as manager looking after properties of Abdul Hye. Sheikh Abdul Hye owned the land when was the chairman of BASIC Bank in 2012.

The amount of the land is 228.4 decimals in two plots--No 719 and No 720 in Block-I in Bashundhara. As 33 decimals equal to one bigha, the area of two plots stands at 6.9 bigha and as 20 katha equal to one bigha, the amount of the properties stands at 138 katha.

Although several months have already passed, no arrest warrant has been issued against Sheikh Abdul Hye. The ACC said there is an embargo on him not to travel abroad.

Instead of surrendering to the court, he is trying to get supplementary bail from the High Court through his lawyer.

It was not possible to talk to Abdul Hye over selling his land.

When talking to his lawyer Syed Mahsib Hossain over the phone on Saturday, he said Sheikh Abdul Hye is in the country.

He also said he is unaware of 138 katha land. However, he can sell his properties if there is no court injunction.