EC’s office assistant post: 14 applicants pass without taking exams

Mobarak Hossain of Dinajpur is one of the applicants for ‘office assistant’ post in election commission (EC). Mobarak ‘passed’ both MCQ (Multiple Choice Question) and written examinations.

Mobarak came to EC headquarters in the city’s Agargaon on 20 July to take part in the viva voce. He failed to answer to any question correctly at the viva, giving rise to suspicion about his credentials by the recruitment board.

At one point of being quizzed by the recruitment board, Mobarak blurted out, “Sir, I did not take any exams (MCQ and written). Someone else took those exams on my behalf.”

Mobarak in writting confessed to this fraud to the EC. Mobarak said he struck a deal with a person for Tk 1.4 million to clear the MCQ and written exams for him. As per the deal, Mobarak himself did not take part in the two exams. Someone else sat for the exams for him and made him pass both. Mobarak had already paid Tk 700,000 as per the deal.

The EC on 20 July filed a forgery case against Mobarak with Sher-e-Bangla Nagar police station. Mobarak’s brother Mobassherul, who works as gardener of election training institute (ETI), was also accused in the case. EC handed them over to the police.

The EC detained 13 more such candidates on allegation of clearing the exams by the same fraudulent means. EC’s senior assistant secretary Md Nazmul Kabir has filed a total of eight cases over such fraudulence.

“We detained 14 people who did not take part in the exams but passed in exchange of money. We handed them over to police and filed cases. We are trying to identify if there is someone else who took to same forgery,” Nazmul Kabir told Prothom Alo on Wednesday.