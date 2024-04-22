KNF terrorist killed in Army drive: ISPR
An armed terrorist of the Kuki-Chin National Front (KNF) has been killed during a drive conducted by the Bangladesh Army. The drive was conducted in the remote Munlaipara area of Ruma upazila in Bandarban on Monday.
The Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) Directorate confirmed this in a press release on Monday.
The press release states the members of Bangladesh army recovered arms, ammunition and other equipment during the drive.
Earlier, on 2 April, more than 100 KNF members attacked the Ruma branch of Sonali Bank. They tried to open the vault of the bank and loot money. However, after failing to open the vault they looted 14 firearms and 415 rounds of bullets from the police and Ansar members in charge of security of the bank.
They also abducted branch manager Nezam Uddin. He was rescued by the Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) 48 hours later from the Ruma Bazar area. He was later transferred to Chattogram on 9 April.
Meanwhile, within 17 hours of the first incidents, the KNF members looted Tk 1.7 million from the two branches of Sonali and Krishi Bank in Thanchi upazila of the district.
A total of nine cases were filed over these incidents with the Ruma and Thanchi police stations.
A total of 66 persons, including several KNF members have been arrested so far. Some 53 of them have been placed on remand. However, the law enforcement agencies are yet to recover the looted money and the firearms.