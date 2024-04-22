KNF terrorist killed in Army drive: ISPR

An armed terrorist of the Kuki-Chin National Front (KNF) has been killed during a drive conducted by the Bangladesh Army. The drive was conducted in the remote Munlaipara area of Ruma upazila in Bandarban on Monday.

The Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) Directorate confirmed this in a press release on Monday.

The press release states the members of Bangladesh army recovered arms, ammunition and other equipment during the drive.