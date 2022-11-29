Man gets death penalty for killing wife in Cumilla

The court also acquitted three people from the charges during the hearing, said Special Public Prosecutor Pradip Kumar Datta.
According to case complaint, convict Abdul Kader, of Komar Doga village in Chauddagram upazila, used to torture her wife Jharna for dowry.
As her family couldn’t give him remaining Tk 30,000 of his demanded Tk 50,000 as dowry Kader planned to kill Jharna.
On 24 June, 2009, Jharna’s body was recovered from a pond in the village.
Jharna’s sister Khaleda filed a case against seven people including Kader under the Women and Children Repression Prevention Act.
In 2015, Criminal Investigation Department (CID) submitted a charge sheet against four people- Abdul Kader, Monwara Begum, Najma Akter and Abdus Sattar in this case.