Man gets death penalty for killing wife in Cumilla

The court also acquitted three people from the charges during the hearing, said Special Public Prosecutor Pradip Kumar Datta.

According to case complaint, convict Abdul Kader, of Komar Doga village in Chauddagram upazila, used to torture her wife Jharna for dowry.

As her family couldn’t give him remaining Tk 30,000 of his demanded Tk 50,000 as dowry Kader planned to kill Jharna.