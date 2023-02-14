‘I was breathless as they tied me and poured water into my mouth’

“Imtiaz Alam hit me with cricket stump as soon as I said I just returned from tuition. Then they tied me and started pouring water into my mouth. They stopped pouring water when I was almost breathless. Then they read out some names from a list and asked me whether we teach anywhere (Retina Coaching Centre)? I said, I don’t and don’t know about the others."

“Immediately, they started beating me with stump, plastic pipe, wood plank and other things. At a stage I fell down onto the floor. Then they forced me to sit on a chair and drink water. Then again they started hitting my knee and other joints with stumps.”

Fourth year student at Chittagong Medical College Hospital (CMCH), Sakib Hossain recounted this torture that he and three other students were victims of. Leaders and activists of Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL), the student wing of ruling Awami League, tortured the four students at the main hostel of the medical college on Wednesday night.