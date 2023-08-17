Shafik Rehman, Mahmudur Rahman, 3 others sentenced to 7 yrs in jail

The others sentenced in the case are Amar Desh’s acting editor Mahmudur Rahman, Jatiyatabadi Samajik-Sangsktritik Sangstha’s vice president Mohammad Ullah Mamun, his son Rizvi Ahammed alias Caesar and US expatriate businessman Mizanur Rahman Bhuiyan.

Assistant PP Abdur Rahman said all the convicted persons absconded after securing bail.

Detective Branch (DB) police’s inspector Fazlur Rahman filed the case with Paltan police station on 3 August 2015.

According to the case statement, the accused and top leaders of BNP and its allies met in several places including in Dhaka’s JASAS office in Paltan, New York and the United Kingdom. They plotted to abduct Joy and kill him in the US. Rizvi Ahammed was given the responsibility of killing Joy.

Shafik Rehman was arrested in the case on 16 April in 2016.