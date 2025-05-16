CID to investigate murder that was confirmed with a "Sir, finished" call

Four years ago in 2021, Shahinuddin, 33, was hacked to death in broad daylight in front of his child in Section 12 of Mirpur in Dhaka. After the murder, a man had called Islami Ganotantrik Party chairman MA Awal, and said, “Sir, finished.” After examining the audio clip of this conversation, the police and Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) became sure that the voice belonged to Sumon Bepari. He is a former vice-president of the now-banned Chhatra League in Dhaka north city.

Today, 16 May, marks fourth year of Shahinuddin’s murder. This high-profile murder case is now being further investigated by Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of the police. The victim’s family members allege that some of the accused in this case, who have been released on bail, are now intimidating them with death threats.

Before CID, Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP)’s Detective Branch (DB) and Police Bureau of Investigation (PBI) have also investigated the case. They submitted separate charge sheets against 16 people including the prime accused in the case, former lawmaker MA Awal. However on both occasions, Shahinuddin’s mother Aklima Begum, the plaintiff of the case, filed a ‘naraji’ petition (no confidence motion) at the court. Lastly, the court directed the CID to carry out a further investigation into the case.