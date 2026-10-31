Tahsif murder case: ‘Younger friend’ Dwip placed on 4-day remand

A court has placed Ahmed Shahriar Reza Dwip, 23, described as the “younger friend” of former air force officer KM Tahsif Souri, on a four-day remand for interrogation in a murder case filed over the recovery of Tahsif's body.

Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Hasib Ullah Pias passed the order after a hearing on Saturday afternoon, following an application by the investigating officer, Inspector Firoz Uddin of the Tongi River Police outpost.

Sub-Inspector Saiful Islam of the prosecution division confirmed the development to Prothom Alo. Dwip was brought before the court at around 2:15 pm. The investigating officer had sought a seven-day remand for the sake of a proper investigation.

According to the remand application, KM Tahsif Souri, a former air force officer, lived in an apartment in Uttara Sector 18 under Turag police station. At around 6:00 pm on 27 October, Dwip allegedly called him out and took him away. Tahshif had been missing since then.