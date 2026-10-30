During questioning, Dwip said, ‘Some people chased us, Tahsif jumped into river and I fled’

A motorcycle has been found in an area near the spot at Rajbari Ghat on the Turag River in Dhaka where the floating body of former Air Force officer KM Tahsif Souri, 28, was recovered.

Ahmed Shahriar Reza Dwip, a younger friend of Tahsif who has been taken into custody in connection with his death, told police during questioning that they were talking at the scene when some people chased them. Tahsif jumped into the river, while he (Dwip) fled.

The Police Bureau of Investigation (PBI) recovered the motorcycle late on Thursday night. The agency said it was found in the Mazar Basti area of Tongi, 50 yards from where the body was recovered.

PBI officials said the Rajbari Ghat area was known as a drug hotspot. They suspect Tahsif may have fallen into the river and drowned while fleeing drug dealers who were chasing him.