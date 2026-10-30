Motorcycle recovered near Turag river; police checking whether it belonged to Tahsif

A motorcycle has been found in an area near the spot on the Turag River in Dhaka where the floating body of former Air Force officer KM Tahsif Souri, 28, was recovered.

The Police Bureau of Investigation (PBI) recovered the motorcycle late Thursday night. The agency said it was found in the Mazar Basti area of Tongi, about 50 yards from the spot where the body was recovered.

PBI officials said the Rajbari Ghat area is known as a drug hotspot. They suspect Tahsif may have fallen into the river and drowned while fleeing drug traders.