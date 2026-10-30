Motorcycle recovered near Turag river; police checking whether it belonged to Tahsif
A motorcycle has been found in an area near the spot on the Turag River in Dhaka where the floating body of former Air Force officer KM Tahsif Souri, 28, was recovered.
The Police Bureau of Investigation (PBI) recovered the motorcycle late Thursday night. The agency said it was found in the Mazar Basti area of Tongi, about 50 yards from the spot where the body was recovered.
PBI officials said the Rajbari Ghat area is known as a drug hotspot. They suspect Tahsif may have fallen into the river and drowned while fleeing drug traders.
Mohammad Abu Yusuf, special superintendent of police at the Law and Media Wing of PBI headquarters, told Prothom Alo this morning, Friday, that investigators were checking whether the recovered motorcycle belonged to Tahsif. However, their preliminary assessment was that it was likely his.
The recovered motorcycle has been taken to Uttarkhan Police Station in the capital. PBI is assisting the River Police in investigating the incident.
Tahsif left his home in Uttara in the capital on Tuesday evening. At 1:35 am that night, he sent his mother a voice message on her mobile phone saying he was returning home. But he never came back.
The next afternoon, Wednesday, the River Police recovered Tahsif’s body from the Turag River near Rajabari Ghat in the Uttarkhan Police Station area.
Tahsif had taken his motorcycle with him when he left home. After his body was recovered, his family said they could not find the motorcycle.
PBI has now said that a motorcycle was recovered from the Mazar Basti area of Tongi, near Rajabari Ghat.
Before Tahsif went missing, CCTV footage showed him with a man. Family members identified the man as Dwip.
PBI has taken Deep, described as a “younger brother-like friend” of Tahsif, into its custody in connection with his death. He was taken from a residence in the Mohammadpur area of the capital late Thursday night.
PBI said Dwip had been taken to its Metro North office in connection with Tahsif’s death. Since the two had gone out together and spent time together on the night before the incident, investigators would question him. The information he provides will be examined and verified.
CCTV footage shows that Tahsif met the man in front of a garage at the Rajuk Uttara Apartment Project in Sector 18 of Uttara on Tuesday night. After greeting each other with a handshake, they left the area on two separate motorcycles.
The CCTV footage shows that there was no number plate on the back of Tahsif’s motorcycle. The recovered motorcycle also has no number plate.
A post-mortem examination of Tahsif’s body was conducted yesterday at the morgue of Shaheed Suhrawardy Medical College. The body was later handed over to his family. After the funeral prayer, he was buried in Uttara yesterday.
Tahsif’s father, KM Enayetul Karim, has expressed doubts about his son’s death. He said it was not suicide and that a government investigation could identify those actually responsible.