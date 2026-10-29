Tahsif told mother ‘coming home’ after repeated calls; body found in Turag River next day
Former Air Force flight lieutenant Tahsif Souri spent the day shopping with his mother. He also bought some things for his father. In the evening, he left home after a call from a younger friend he was close to.
Later that night, he sent his mother a message saying he was coming home. But he never returned. The following afternoon, Wednesday, police recovered his body floating in the Turag River.
His motorcycle has also been missing since Tahsif’s death. A relative said he had left home on it on Tuesday. These details about the events leading up to Tahsif’s disappearance emerged from conversations with his father, KM Eneyetul Karim, and a relative.
Tahsif lived in the Korobi building at the Rajuk Apartment Project in Sector 18 of Uttara, in the capital. His father, Eneyetul Karim, told Prothom Alo that on Tuesday evening, Dwip, a younger friend whom Tahsif was close to, came downstairs to call him. Tahsif went down, saying he would talk to Dwip and return shortly. He never came back home.
When Tahsif did not return home, his mother called his mobile phone several times but could not reach him. At around 1:35 am, he sent her a message saying he was coming home. However, his father, Eneyetul Karim, said the message gave the impression that his son was busy.
As Tahsif still had not returned, the family continued searching for him. On Wednesday afternoon, his father went to Turag police station, but the police had no information about his son at the time. At around 5:15 pm, he received a call from Uttarkhan police station informing him that Tahsif’s body has been recovered.
Earlier on Wednesday afternoon, the Tongi River Police outpost had recovered Tahsif’s body from the Turag River near Rajabari Ghat. Enayetul Karim said the family had no reason to believe that Tahsif ever used to visit the area where his body was recovered.
Motorcycle still missing
Tahsif was the eldest of two brothers and a sister. He owned a motorcycle and had been involved in a motorcycle accident about a month earlier. After that, his family had told him not to ride the motorcycle anymore.
A relative said Tahsif had taken the motorcycle with him when he left home on Tuesday. The family has not been able to find out where it is.
The relative said, “We have also spoken to Dwip. But Tahsif’s bike is missing. The police asked us for the bike’s details and photographs. We have provided them. The police will be able to say more about this.”
Family members have also spoken to Dwip to find out what happened to Tahsif that day. According to the relatives, Dwip told them that he had eaten with Tahsif on Tuesday night. He then dropped Tahsif near his residential area before leaving.
Worked at BCB and Netra News
Tahsif had served as a flight lieutenant in the Air Force. His family said he later lost his job.
Tahsif’s father, Eneyetul Karim said that a “disciplinary” issue had been cited as the reason for his son’s dismissal from the Air Force. Tahsif subsequently worked at the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) and Netra News.
Describing his son’s nature, Eneyetul Karim said, “He was extremely gentle by nature and sociable. He had good relationships with everyone, both seniors and juniors.”
Meanwhile, no case has yet been filed over the recovery of Tahsif’s body. Habibur Rahman, officer-in-charge (OC) of Uttarkhan police station, told Prothom Alo that they have not received any complaint. The River Police are investigating the matter.
Firoz Uddin, an inspector at the Tongi River Police outpost, told Prothom Alo that no case has yet been filed in connection with the incident. All aspects related to the incident were being investigated.