Tahsif told mother ‘coming home’ after repeated calls; body found in Turag River next day

Former Air Force flight lieutenant Tahsif Souri spent the day shopping with his mother. He also bought some things for his father. In the evening, he left home after a call from a younger friend he was close to.

Later that night, he sent his mother a message saying he was coming home. But he never returned. The following afternoon, Wednesday, police recovered his body floating in the Turag River.

His motorcycle has also been missing since Tahsif’s death. A relative said he had left home on it on Tuesday. These details about the events leading up to Tahsif’s disappearance emerged from conversations with his father, KM Eneyetul Karim, and a relative.

Tahsif lived in the Korobi building at the Rajuk Apartment Project in Sector 18 of Uttara, in the capital. His father, Eneyetul Karim, told Prothom Alo that on Tuesday evening, Dwip, a younger friend whom Tahsif was close to, came downstairs to call him. Tahsif went down, saying he would talk to Dwip and return shortly. He never came back home.