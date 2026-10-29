Ex-Air Force officer Tahsif identified through mobile phone found with body
The body of former Air Force officer KM Tahsif Souri, 28, was recovered as that of an unidentified person. His identity was later established through the mobile phone found with him, according to an internal report by the River Police.
The River Police recovered Tahsif’s body from the Turag River in Dhaka on Wednesday afternoon, a day after he went missing. He was a retired flight lieutenant.
Asked about the matter, Abdullah Al Mamun, superintendent of police for the Dhaka region of the River Police, told Prothom Alo that Tahsif’s body had been recovered as that of an unidentified person. A mobile phone was found with the body, and his identity was established through the device.
The River Police official said they have learnt that Tahsif left home with several people after Tuesday midnight. He did not return home, and his family was unable to find him.
The internal report also said the police prepared an inquest report. The man was wearing white trousers and a black shirt, and had a watch on his wrist. An iPhone was found in his pocket, and his identity was established through the device.
The River Police’s internal report on the recovery of the body said they received information through the national emergency service number 999 at around 4.30 pm on Wednesday that a body was floating in the Turag River near Rajabari Ghat, in the area covered by Uttarkhan police station in the capital.
River Police personnel went to the scene and recovered the body of an unidentified man believed to be around 28 years old.
The internal report also said the police prepared an inquest report. The man was wearing white trousers and a black shirt, and had a watch on his wrist. An iPhone was found in his pocket, and his identity was established through the device.
Firoz Uddin, an inspector at the Tongi outpost of the River Police’s Dhaka region, told Prothom Alo that, after the inquest report was prepared, the body was sent to the mortuary at Shaheed Suhrawardy Medical College Hospital in the capital for an autopsy.
No signs of injury were found on his body. The cause of death could be confirmed after the autopsy report was received, he said.
According to the River Police, Tahsif lived with his family in a flat in Sector 18 of Uttara. His father’s name is KM Eneyetul Karim.
Mohammad Rezaul Karim, deputy commissioner of the Dhaka Metropolitan Police’s (DMP) Uttara Division, told Prothom Alo that they had contacted Tahsif’s father. He said the family would discuss the matter among themselves before filing a complaint with the police station.
The River Police said the body would be handed over to the family after the autopsy. A River Police team is at the mortuary for this purpose.