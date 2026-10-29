Ex-Air Force officer Tahsif identified through mobile phone found with body

The body of former Air Force officer KM Tahsif Souri, 28, was recovered as that of an unidentified person. His identity was later established through the mobile phone found with him, according to an internal report by the River Police.

The River Police recovered Tahsif’s body from the Turag River in Dhaka on Wednesday afternoon, a day after he went missing. He was a retired flight lieutenant.

Asked about the matter, Abdullah Al Mamun, superintendent of police for the Dhaka region of the River Police, told Prothom Alo that Tahsif’s body had been recovered as that of an unidentified person. A mobile phone was found with the body, and his identity was established through the device.