Ex-Air Force officer Tahsif’s death: Friend Dwip taken into police custody
Police have taken Dwip, a younger friend of former Air Force officer KM Tahsif Souri, 28, into custody in connection with Tahsif’s death. The Police Bureau of Investigation (PBI) took him into custody.
Dwip was taken from a house in the capital’s Mohammadpur area late on Thursday night. Md Abu Yusuf, superintendent of police, for PBI’s Law and Media wing, confirmed the information on Friday morning.
Abu Yusuf said Dwip had been taken to the PBI Metro North office in connection with Tahsif’s death. As the two had gone out and were together on the night before the incident, Dwip would be questioned about it, he said. The information he provided would be checked and verified.
Tahsif left his home in Uttara, in the capital, on Tuesday evening. At 1.35 am that night, he sent his mother a voice message on her mobile phone saying he was on his way home. However, he never returned.
Police recovered his body from the Turag River on Wednesday afternoon. His relatives said the motorcycle he had taken with him when he left home was also missing.
Before Tahsif went missing, CCTV footage showed him with a man. Family members identified the man as Dwip.
The footage shows Tahsif meeting the man in front of a garage at the Rajuk Uttara Apartment Project in Sector 18 of Uttara on Tuesday night. After shaking hands, the two left on separate motorcycles.
Tahsif’s father, KM Eneyetul Karim, told Prothom Alo that in the evening on the day of the incident, Dwip, a younger friend of Tahsif’s, came downstairs to call him. Tahsif went down, saying he would speak to Dwip and return. He never came back home.
CCTV footage from the building later showed Tahsif and Dwip leaving on separate motorcycles at 6.31 pm on Tuesday, said his father.
Police officials said an investigation was needed to establish Dwip’s role in Tahsif’s disappearance and the subsequent recovery of his body.
Tahsif’s body underwent a post-mortem examination at the morgue of Shaheed Suhrawardy Medical College on Thursday. It was later handed over to his family. He was buried in Uttara on Thursday after funeral prayers.
Tahsif’s father, KM Eneyetul Karim, has expressed suspicion over his son’s death. He said it was not suicide and that the government would be able to identify those responsible if it investigated the matter.