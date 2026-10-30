Ex-Air Force officer Tahsif’s death: Friend Dwip taken into police custody

Abu Yusuf said Dwip had been taken to the PBI Metro North office in connection with Tahsif’s death. As the two had gone out and were together on the night before the incident, Dwip would be questioned about it, he said. The information he provided would be checked and verified.

Tahsif left his home in Uttara, in the capital, on Tuesday evening. At 1.35 am that night, he sent his mother a voice message on her mobile phone saying he was on his way home. However, he never returned.

Police recovered his body from the Turag River on Wednesday afternoon. His relatives said the motorcycle he had taken with him when he left home was also missing.