Ex-Air Force officer’s body recovered: Home minister declines to comment for now

Home Minister Salahuddin Ahmed does not want to comment before an investigation into the recovery of the body of former air force officer KM Tahsif Souri, 28, from the Turag River in Dhaka.

He said he would speak on the matter after learning the details following the preliminary investigation and the autopsy.

The home minister made these remarks in response to questions from journalists at the Bangladesh Police Academy in Sardah, Charghat upazila, Rajshahi, at around 12.30 pm today, Thursday.