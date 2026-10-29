Ex-Air Force officer’s body recovered: Home minister declines to comment for now
Home Minister Salahuddin Ahmed does not want to comment before an investigation into the recovery of the body of former air force officer KM Tahsif Souri, 28, from the Turag River in Dhaka.
He said he would speak on the matter after learning the details following the preliminary investigation and the autopsy.
The home minister made these remarks in response to questions from journalists at the Bangladesh Police Academy in Sardah, Charghat upazila, Rajshahi, at around 12.30 pm today, Thursday.
He spoke to journalists after the passing-out parade marking the completion of basic training for the 27th probationary sergeant batch and the 43rd cadet sub-inspector batch at the academy’s parade ground this morning.
Asked by journalists whether Tahsif’s death was linked to the release of a video showing ousted prime minister Sheikh Hasina leaving the country, the home minister said, “I do not want to say anything on this matter at the moment.”
Asked by journalists whether Tahsif’s death was linked to the release of a video showing ousted prime minister Sheikh Hasina leaving the country, the home minister said, “I do not want to say anything on this matter at the moment.”
“There has to be a preliminary investigation, and an autopsy is being conducted on the body. We will speak after learning all the details,” he added.
A formal passing-out parade marking the completion of training for the two batches was held at the Bangladesh Police Academy in Sardah at around 10.30 am today. Home Minister Salahuddin Ahmed attended the ceremony as the chief guest.
According to sources in the River Police, Tahsif’s body was recovered from the Turag River on Wednesday afternoon. He was a retired flight lieutenant.
Inspector Firoz Uddin of the River Police’s Tongi outpost in the Dhaka region confirmed the news of his death on Thursday morning.