7 pieces of a headless body recovered in Dhaka’s Mugda
Police have recovered seven dismembered body parts of an unidentified man from the Mugda area of Dhaka. The victim’s head was missing, police said.
According to Mugda police station Sub-Inspector Md Abu Raihan, the body parts were found wrapped in polythene beneath a basement in front of Shahnaz Villa on Manda Abdul Gani Road in Mugda on Sunday afternoon.
Police said the remains were partially decomposed and that the head had not yet been recovered.
Local residents became suspicious after noticing a foul smell and informed police.
SI Abu Raihan said investigators suspect unidentified assailants killed the man before cutting the body into seven pieces and abandoning them at the scene.
The recovered body parts were later sent to the morgue of Dhaka Medical College for post-mortem examination following completion of legal formalities.