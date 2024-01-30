Multiple NIDs of 290 inmates who serve in jail in exchange for ‘money’

This was not a one-off incident. Every now and then there are reports of such people serving in jail impersonating others in exchange of money.

As of 11 November in 2023, the law enforcement identified 24 fake prisoners who were serving at different jails instead of actual accused. Besides, 290 inmates have been identified who served in jails multiple times using several NIDs. The Prison Inmate Database System (PIDS) has identified a person who entered jail five times using five separate NIDs.

PIDS has been installed by the National Telecommunication Monitoring System (NTMC) in all jails across the country for keeping biometric cross matching records of the prisoners.

Concerned people say over 150 types of information, including his personal data, types of crime, past activities, and visitor history, of an inmate are preserved on PIDS. Since its inception, the authorities have closed the previous system of jail databases.

NTMC director general Major General Ziaul Ahsan told Prothom Alo identifying the actual accused and fake prisoners has become possible due to introducing a database like PIDS. It also helped identify prisoners with multiple NIDs. It has been possible to track the top criminals for preserving the information of 10 fingerprints, iris scan and photos of accused people.