Anisul, Salman on 2-day fresh remand each

A Dhaka court on Wednesday placed former law minister Anisul Huq and ousted prime minister Sheikh Hasina’s private investment and industries affairs adviser Salman F Rahman on two-day remand each in a murder case filed at Dhanmondi police station.

The chief metropolitan magistrate court in Dhaka granted the order as the police pleaded for remand of the two.

Salman F Rahman and Anisul Huq were arrested on 13 August after the fall of the Sheikh Hasina government in the face of student-people's uprising on 5 August last year.