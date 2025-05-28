Riaz murder case
Anisul, Salman on 2-day fresh remand each
A Dhaka court on Wednesday placed former law minister Anisul Huq and ousted prime minister Sheikh Hasina’s private investment and industries affairs adviser Salman F Rahman on two-day remand each in a murder case filed at Dhanmondi police station.
The chief metropolitan magistrate court in Dhaka granted the order as the police pleaded for remand of the two.
Salman F Rahman and Anisul Huq were arrested on 13 August after the fall of the Sheikh Hasina government in the face of student-people's uprising on 5 August last year.
The two and eight other accused were brought to the CMM court’s lock-up from the jail around 8:00 am and produced before the court at 10:00 am.
The police sought a 10-day remand of Anisul Huq in the Riaz killing case.
Dhaka metropolitan sessions judge court chief public prosecutor Omar Faruque Faruqui placed arguments for the remand.
After the hearing, the court granted two-day remand to both Anisul and Salman.
Apart from them, former minister and senior leader of the Awami League, Amir Hossain Amu, former food minister Quamrul Islam, Jatiya Samajtantrik Dal (JSD) president and former minister Hasanul Haq Inu, Bangladesh Workers Party president and former minister Rashed Khan Menon, former posts, telecommunication and information technology state minister Junaid Ahmed Palak, former MP Kazi Monirul Haque, former Dhaka North City Corporation mayor Atiqul Islam and Awami League leader Razani Akter were shown arrested in a new murder case today.