Crimes against humanity in 1971: Judgment of 9 accused 11 Feb

The International Crimes Tribunal is set to announce its verdict in a case filed against nine, including Khalilur Rahman of Mymensingh, on allegations of crimes against humanity during the war of liberation, 1971 on 11 February, reports news agency BSS.
A three-member judicial panel led by chairman of the tribunal justice Mohammad Shahinur Islam set the date on today (Tuesday), advocate Abdus Sattar Palowan told the news agency.
Shahidur Rahman and Rezia Sultana Chaman represented the prosecution in the case, while advocates Abdus Shukur Khan and Abdus Sattar Palowan stood for the accused.
The prosecution hoped for the maximum punishment of the accused. Among the 11 accused in this case, two died during the trial.
On 4 March 2018, the tribunal framed charges against 11 people in Mymensingh with murder of four people, detention of nine people, robbery, arson, kidnapping, torture and extortion.
According to the case statement, they committed these crimes in Sadhua village of Niguari union of Pagla police station and Rouha village of Tangab union of Gafargaon upazila of Mymensingh district.
The investigation against the accused started on 16 October 2014.
The accused - Mohammad Khalilur Rahman Mir, Mohammad Samsuzzaman alias Abul Kalam, Mohammad Abdullah, Mohammad Rois Uddin Azadi alias Akkel Ali and Abdul Latif of Sadhua village are in jail.
Two other accused - Mohammad Abdul Malek Akand alias Abul Member and Nurul Amin Shahjahan died during the trial.
Other four accused of the case - AFM Faizullah, Md Abdur Razzak Mandal, Sirajul Islam and Mohammad Alim Uddin Khan are absconding.