In 2024, I speak of hope

Even in 2024, I think of hope. If you must think of it, there’s no point in thinking of despair after all. The human race has always dreamt of a better and greater life. But that dream has never been fully achieved. And since it never happened, people weave dreams anew and move forward afresh.

Things that we are thinking and feeling depressed about sitting inside of our own homes now, some middle class person like us sitting in a corner of a house in London back in 1890 thought the same. We never achieved a prosperous life at once. But we dreamt of a prosperous life.

This served two purposes; 1. It didn’t let us fall so easily. The fall might have happened already, but a resistance was built up against the fall and, 2. We have made silent progress.

An era is progressing does not mean all the people of that era have become great or noble. It means some people of that era have progressed. And with the light from their progress, that era also progresses to some extent.