Verdict against Dr Yunus today in labour law violation case

The verdict against Grameen Telecom Chairman and Nobel Laureate economist Dr Muhammad Yunus and three others in a case filed on charges of violating labour laws is going to be pronounced today, Monday.
Dhaka’s third labor court’s judge Begum Sheikh Merina Sultana on 24 December fixed 1 January as the date to announce the verdict against Dr Yunus.
Department of Inspection for Factories and Establishments (DIFE) on 9 September in 2021 filed the case against Dr Yunus, Grameen Telecom’s former managing director Md Ashraful Hasan, directors Nur Jahan Begum and Shahjahan. The court on 6 June framed charge against Yunus and three others in the case.
They filed a petition to the Appellate Division seeking to scrap the trial proceeding in the case. The appellate division on 20 August rejected the petition.
The labor court then started the taking depositions of witnesses. Four officials of DIFE gave depostion against Dr Yunus and others.
DIFE’s lawyer Khurshid Alam Khan told Prothom Alo on Sunday that they have sought the highest punishment of Dr Muhammad Yunus and the three others in the case.
DIFE filed the case against the four at Dhaka’s Third Labour Court on 9 September in 2021 alleging that they violated the labour law.
The maximum punishment in the case is six-month imprisonment and a fine of Tk 25,000.
Dr Yunus’ lawyer Abdullah Al Mamun told Prothom Alo that the case was filed to harass Dr Yunus.
He hoped the four accused would get justice from the court.