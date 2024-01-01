Verdict against Dr Yunus today in labour law violation case

The verdict against Grameen Telecom Chairman and Nobel Laureate economist Dr Muhammad Yunus and three others in a case filed on charges of violating labour laws is going to be pronounced today, Monday.

Dhaka’s third labor court’s judge Begum Sheikh Merina Sultana on 24 December fixed 1 January as the date to announce the verdict against Dr Yunus.

Department of Inspection for Factories and Establishments (DIFE) on 9 September in 2021 filed the case against Dr Yunus, Grameen Telecom’s former managing director Md Ashraful Hasan, directors Nur Jahan Begum and Shahjahan. The court on 6 June framed charge against Yunus and three others in the case.

