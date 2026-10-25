Government plans to buy vehicles for police at a cost of Tk 66.09 billion

The government plans to spend Tk 66.09 billion to purchase 5,830 vehicles for the police force. The proposed purchases include pickup vans, SUVs for senior officers, air-conditioned buses and minibuses for transporting police personnel, and various specialised vehicles for maintaining law and order.

Police Headquarters has proposed two projects to address the force’s vehicle shortage. One involves spending Tk 43.28 billion on general operational vehicles, while the other proposes Tk 22.81 billion for specialised vehicles. The two projects together would cover the purchase of 5,830 vehicles.

The projects are scheduled to be placed for approval at a meeting of the Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC) today, Sunday. If approved, they are expected to be completed by June 2029. These details were obtained from sources at the Ministry of Home Affairs and the Planning Commission.