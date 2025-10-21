10 agreements said to be canceled with India not accurate: Foreign adviser

Foreign adviser Md Touhid Hossain said that the list circulated on social media, claiming that ten agreements with India have been cancelled, is incorrect.

He made this statement today, Tuesday afternoon, at the foreign ministry, in response to questions from journalists.

Foreign adviser Touhid Hossain said, "The list that has come out was provided and circulated (promoted) by someone. It was probably retweeted by an adviser, along with a comment from him. I do not want to comment on that remark. Perhaps he could have avoided doing it. The list that has emerged is not correct. Most of the agreements on that list do not exist."