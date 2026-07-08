Chattogram–Cox’s Bazar train services halted as tracks submerged

Torrential rain has left a section of the railway line near Muradpur in Chattogram city completely submerged, forcing a total suspension of train services on the Chattogram–Cox’s Bazar route.

Eight trains run daily on this network, with two pairs operating between Chattogram and Cox’s Bazar, and another two pairs connecting Dhaka to the coastal town.

Abu Bakar Siddique, the station manager at Chattogram Railway Station, confirmed the suspension, stating that services were halted as a safety precaution due to water logging over the tracks. “Operations will resume once conditions return to normal.”