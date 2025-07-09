BBC investigation reveals horrific police killing in Jatrabari on 5 August
Indiscriminate police firing in one of Dhaka’s busiest areas, Jatrabari, on 5 August last year resulted in deaths of at least 52 people, according to a BBC Eye investigation.
The incident is being considered one of the deadliest acts of police violence in Bangladesh’s history.
The massacre occurred on the very day Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina was ousted from power and fled to India, following 36 consecutive days of student-led protests.
To uncover how this horrific event unfolded on the final day of last year’s anti-government protests, BBC Eye analysed hundreds of videos and photos, conducted eyewitness interviews, and visited the Jatrabari site multiple times.
Although various media outlets and UN report covered the event, this investigation brings to light new evidence about how the killing started and ended, and the true scale of the casualties, previously undocumented.
When contacted by the BBC regarding the police shooting, a Bangladesh Police spokesperson acknowledged the incident, saying, "There were regrettable incidents in which certain members of the then police force engaged in excessive use of force."
How the Jatrabari massacre began
During the investigation, the BBC obtained a crucial video capturing the moments just before police opened fire in Jatrabari on the afternoon of 5 August. The footage came from the phone of a protester Miraj Hossain, who was killed by police gunfire that same day.
Miraj recorded the video using his mobile phone, and the final moments of his life were also captured on that recording. After his death, his family found the phone and later shared the footage with the BBC.
Metadata analysis revealed that the shooting began at 2:43 pm. In the video, a military unit is seen standing in front of the protesters at the Jatrabari police station gate, before suddenly withdrawing.
Moments later, police officers inside the station started firing on the crowd outside. CCTV footage from a building across the station shows protesters fleeing down alleys to escape the gunfire. In another video, police can be seen kicking wounded individuals.
How long did the shooting last?
According to BBC’s findings, the police violence in front of Jatrabari station lasted over 30 minutes. Drone footage obtained by the BBC shows that even at 3:17pm, police were firing at protesters on the highway in front of the station. A large group of protesters is seen taking refuge in a temporary army barrack across the road.
The footage also shows multiple dead bodies lying on the highway, while protesters tried to carry the injured to hospitals using vans, rickshaws, and motorbikes.
In the hours that followed, some protesters moved toward Shahbagh, while others remained in Jatrabari. A furious group set fire to the police station. At least six police officers were killed at that moment.
Initially, at least 30 protesters' deaths were reported. However, based on media coverage, interviews with families, hospital records, and verified social media posts, the BBC confirmed that at least 52 civilians were killed in the Jatrabari massacre.
In addition, at least six police officers also died.
Multiple cases have since been filed against Jatrabari police officials, including the then officer-in-charge (OC) Abul Hasan, who was present during the shootings.
Bangladesh Police told the BBC via email that they have initiated steps to prosecute those involved, stating that police have launched thorough and impartial investigations. All criminal cases related to the mass protest are being handled with utmost seriousness to bring all perpetrators to justice.
When contacted for comment on the role of army personnel, no response was received from the Bangladesh Army.