BBC investigation reveals horrific police killing in Jatrabari on 5 August

Indiscriminate police firing in one of Dhaka’s busiest areas, Jatrabari, on 5 August last year resulted in deaths of at least 52 people, according to a BBC Eye investigation.

The incident is being considered one of the deadliest acts of police violence in Bangladesh’s history.

The massacre occurred on the very day Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina was ousted from power and fled to India, following 36 consecutive days of student-led protests.

To uncover how this horrific event unfolded on the final day of last year’s anti-government protests, BBC Eye analysed hundreds of videos and photos, conducted eyewitness interviews, and visited the Jatrabari site multiple times.