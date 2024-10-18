More than 41m Bangladeshis in extreme poverty

Some 41.7 million people in Bangladesh live in extreme poverty. Of them, 6.5 per cent are vulnerable. This came up in a report titled ‘2024 Global Multidimensional Poverty Index (MPI)’ published jointly by the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) and Oxford Poverty and Human Development Initiative of the Oxford University on Thursday.

The study was conducted on 6.3 billion people in 112 countries. The study analysed information for more than a decade till 2022-23. The study considered deprivations include a lack of adequate housing, sanitation, electricity, cooking fuel, nutrition and school attendance.

According to the MPI, some 1.1 billion people of the world are living in extreme poverty. Almost half of them are people from war-torn countries. More than 83 per cent of them are from Africa and South Asian countries. In South Asia, some 272 million people live in families where at least one member is suffering from malnutrition.