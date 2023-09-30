Sampadak Parishad’s concern and US ambassador’s clarification

In response to a letter from Sampadak Parishad (Editors’ Council) expressing concern over a recent remark about applying US visa policy on the media in Bangladesh, US ambassador Peter Haas has reiterated his government’s commitment to staunchly defend press freedom and the "right of journalists and media outlets to exercise their right to freedom of expression".

“That includes views critical of any government, including the United States. In fact, we welcome public reflection on any element of our policy,” he said.

Ambassador Haas said this in reply to a letter by Mahfuz Anam, president of Editors’ Council, Bangladesh, seeking clarification of the ambassador’s remarks during a recent interview with Channel 24 that media may also come under the purview of US visa policy.

"We are applying the policy in a balanced way against anyone regardless of whether they are pro-government, whether they are in the opposition, or whether they are law enforcement, whether they are in the judiciary, whether it's the media," said Peter Haas during the interview aired on 24 September.

On 24 May this year, the US announced the visa policy for Bangladesh and on 22 September, it was declared that steps were taken to impose visa restrictions on Bangladeshi individuals responsible for, or complicit in, undermining the democratic election process in Bangladesh.

In the letter to Peter Haas on 27 September, Mahfuz Anam said he was writing because some questions have arisen in his mind and in the minds of members of the Editors’ Council regarding the aforementioned comment on visa restrictions on media.