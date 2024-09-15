Bangabandhu Satellite incurs loss of Tk 600m annually

Bangladesh Satellite Company Limited (BSCL), which operates Bangabandhu Satellite, is incurring losses as the expenditure for the satellite is higher than the income.

However, they are cleverly showing themselves as profitable.

According to BSCL's latest audit report for the fiscal year 2021-22, the company reported a profit of Tk 850 million.

However, this profit calculation does not account for the satellite's depreciation.

When depreciation is taken into account, the company actually faced a loss of approximately Tk 660 million. The previous fiscal year also saw a similar loss.

When calculating profits and losses, depreciation must be accounted for each year in relation to the longevity of the concerned item. For instance, if a car costs Tk 1 million and has a useful life of 10 years, its annual depreciation would be Tk 100,000.