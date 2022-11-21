Fair election vital for Bangladesh’s economic growth: British envoy

British high commissioner Robert Chatterton Dickson has said ensuring institutional quality is key to continue economic growth for Bangladesh in next decade and beyond and holding a free and transparent election is important to ensure the quality of institutions.

“Quality institutions are key to make the foreign investors confident that they can invest here reliably. The key to ensure institutional quality in a democratic system is to hold a fair and transparent election. So I very much hope that over the next year or two we would see that in Bangladesh,” he said while speaking at discussion titled ‘Untangling the myriad of multilateral frameworks in the Indo-Pacific’ in a city hotel on Monday.

Center for Governance Studies has organised the event titled ‘Bay of Bengal Conversation’ on 21-23 November.