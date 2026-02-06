Postal ballots of over 400,000 expatriates arrive

A total of 401,460 postal ballots have reached Bangladesh from expatriates registered on the “Postal Vote BD” app for the upcoming 13th parliamentary election and the referendum.

Salim Ahmad Khan, Team Leader of the “OCV-SDI” project on expatriate voter registration, confirmed it to BSS this morning, saying till 9:30 am on Friday, 766,862 ballots were dispatched to expatriates through the app.