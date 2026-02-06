13th parliamentary election
Postal ballots of over 400,000 expatriates arrive
A total of 401,460 postal ballots have reached Bangladesh from expatriates registered on the “Postal Vote BD” app for the upcoming 13th parliamentary election and the referendum.
Salim Ahmad Khan, Team Leader of the “OCV-SDI” project on expatriate voter registration, confirmed it to BSS this morning, saying till 9:30 am on Friday, 766,862 ballots were dispatched to expatriates through the app.
Of them, 526,498 voters have received their ballots, while 482,817 have already cast their votes, he said, adding that in addition, 449,006 expatriates have submitted their ballots to the postal authorities of their respective countries.
So far, returning officers in Bangladesh have received 124,746 ballots, he continued.
Meanwhile, the Election Commission (EC) has also begun sending postal ballots to voters residing inside the country (ICPV).
According to EC data, ballots have been sent to 694,146 registered domestic voters. Of these, 324,020 have received their ballots till 9:30 am Thursday. Among them, 259,394 voters have cast their votes, 213,697 have submitted ballots to post offices or mailboxes, and returning officers have received 30,706 ballots.
Salim Ahmad Khan further informed that a total of 1,533,684 voters, both at home and abroad, have registered on the app to exercise their franchise through postal ballots in the 13th JS Election and Referendum.