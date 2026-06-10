Why Bangladeshi police officers in UN peacekeeping missions declining
The Government of Bangladesh has created the position of Police Counsellor at the Bangladesh Permanent Mission to the United Nations to increase police participation in UN peacekeeping operations.
However, authorities have not appointed anyone to the post in the seven years since its creation.
Police officials claim that this failure has contributed to a decline in the participation of Bangladeshi police personnel in UN peacekeeping missions.
According to sources at Police Headquarters, only 35 Bangladeshi police officers are currently serving as peacekeepers, primarily in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, South Sudan, and other African countries.
The source at Police Headquarters stated that the Bangladesh Police has participated in United Nations peacekeeping missions since 1989.
Over the past 37 years, 21,816 police personnel have served with distinction and professionalism as peacekeepers.
At no point during any given period has the number of police personnel serving in peacekeeping missions fallen below 230.
In fact, in both 2013 and 2016, Bangladesh Police recorded the highest level of participation among police contingents serving in peacekeeping operations worldwide.
Police Headquarters also reported that 24 members of Bangladesh Police have lost their lives while serving in peacekeeping missions in different countries. Another 15 officers have sustained injuries.
According to the Ministry of Home Affairs, the government established the position of Police Counsellor at the Bangladesh Permanent Mission to the United Nations in 2019 to enhance police participation in peacekeeping operations.
The authorities intended to appoint an officer of the rank of Superintendent of Police or above to the post on deputation. However, seven years later, the position remains vacant.
A police officer with experience in peacekeeping missions, speaking to Prothom Alo on condition of anonymity, said that the United States is the largest contributor to UN peacekeeping missions, followed by China.
He noted that a reduction in funding had led to a decline in the number of peacekeeping missions worldwide.
However, he argued that the participation of Bangladesh Police had declined more significantly because the government had failed to appoint a Police Counsellor and because of sanctions imposed by the United States on various law-enforcement agencies.
According to updated United Nations peacekeeping data published in March, Bangladesh currently has 4,148 personnel serving in peacekeeping operations around the world. In terms of personnel contributions, Bangladesh ranks behind Rwanda, Nepal, and India.
Of the Bangladeshi peacekeepers currently deployed, 3,988 are members of the armed forces.
The United Nations observes the International Day of UN Peacekeepers annually on 29 May.
As this year’s observance coincided with the Eid holidays in Bangladesh, various programmes will take place today, 10 June, to mark the occasion. Prime Minister Tarique Rahman has also issued a message commemorating the day.
Salary and allowances
In United Nations peacekeeping missions, police personnel serve as members of Formed Police Units (FPU), Individual Police Officers (IPO), and Professional Police Officers (PPO).
A police officer participating in a peacekeeping mission receives a monthly salary ranging from USD 2,000 to USD 7,000.
In addition, the police earn substantial amounts through the rental of vehicles, weapons, and various items of equipment.
According to sources at Police Headquarters, Bangladesh Police had earned more than Tk 40 billion by 2023 through reimbursements and allowances related to personnel and equipment deployed in peacekeeping missions.
Police officials stated that many officers sustain injuries or lose their lives while serving in peacekeeping missions.
In the event of a death, the officer’s family receives compensation ranging from Tk 6 million to Tk 7 million. Officers who suffer injuries are also entitled to compensation.
A police officer, speaking on condition of anonymity, said that the United Nations had recently sought information regarding the activities of Bangladesh Police in connection with a peacekeeping mission.
However, because the relevant UN officials did not receive detailed information about the force’s activities, members of Bangladesh Police were ultimately unable to participate in that mission.
According to Police Headquarters, preparations are currently under way to deploy a police contingent to a peacekeeping mission in Haiti.
For this purpose, authorities have already prepared 525 police personnel for deployment.
Disadvantages of not having a police counsellor
The source at Police Headquarters said that police officers assigned to the permanent missions of various countries to the United Nations coordinate with the organisation’s Department of Peace Operations to facilitate the deployment of police contingents.
However, despite the professionalism and strong reputation of Bangladesh Police, its participation in peacekeeping missions has continued to decline because the Bangladesh Permanent Mission to the United Nations does not have a Police Counsellor.
According to the source, the defence adviser attached to the Defence Wing of Bangladesh’s Permanent Mission to the United Nations oversees the deployment of members of the armed forces to peacekeeping missions and carries out related administrative responsibilities.
The defence adviser also coordinates with United Nations Headquarters on matters including visits by Bangladeshi delegations to various peacekeeping missions. In addition to these duties, the defence adviser also handles matters relating to the police.
The source explained that the nomination procedures, operational responsibilities, and deployment processes for the armed forces and police differ significantly.
As a result, a defence adviser cannot reasonably maintain detailed knowledge of all police-related matters. Consequently, Bangladesh Police faces various challenges in securing deployments to peacekeeping missions.
The source further noted that reductions in funding have led to lower participation in peacekeeping missions by all contributing countries.
Nevertheless, Bangladesh Police has fallen further behind because it lacks a dedicated representative to liaise with relevant United Nations officials on its behalf.
The source also stated that the absence of a Police Counsellor delays compensation payments for police officers who are injured or killed while serving in peacekeeping missions.
Commenting on the issue, AHM Shahadat Hossain, assistant inspector general of Police at Police Headquarters, told Prothom Alo that Police Headquarters had sent a letter to the Ministry of Home Affairs requesting the appointment of a Police Counsellor at Bangladesh’s Permanent Mission to the United Nations. However, the appointment has not yet been made.
The police official further said, “The appointment of a Police Counsellor would make it easier to liaise with the United Nations on matters concerning Bangladesh Police.”