Why Bangladeshi police officers in UN peacekeeping missions declining

The Government of Bangladesh has created the position of Police Counsellor at the Bangladesh Permanent Mission to the United Nations to increase police participation in UN peacekeeping operations.

However, authorities have not appointed anyone to the post in the seven years since its creation.

Police officials claim that this failure has contributed to a decline in the participation of Bangladeshi police personnel in UN peacekeeping missions.

According to sources at Police Headquarters, only 35 Bangladeshi police officers are currently serving as peacekeepers, primarily in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, South Sudan, and other African countries.

The source at Police Headquarters stated that the Bangladesh Police has participated in United Nations peacekeeping missions since 1989.

Over the past 37 years, 21,816 police personnel have served with distinction and professionalism as peacekeepers.