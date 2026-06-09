Measles: 3 more children die with symptoms, cases top 1,000

Three more children have died with symptoms of measles in the past 24 hours (from 8:00 am Monday to 8:00 am Tuesday). During the same period, 1,034 children were infected with measles or exhibited measles-like symptoms.

Of the children who died with measles symptoms, one was from Dhaka, one from Sylhet and one from Mymensingh. The information was disclosed in the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS)’ measles report published today, Tuesday.