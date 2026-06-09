Measles: 3 more children die with symptoms, cases top 1,000
Three more children have died with symptoms of measles in the past 24 hours (from 8:00 am Monday to 8:00 am Tuesday). During the same period, 1,034 children were infected with measles or exhibited measles-like symptoms.
Of the children who died with measles symptoms, one was from Dhaka, one from Sylhet and one from Mymensingh. The information was disclosed in the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS)’ measles report published today, Tuesday.
With these latest deaths, a total of 539 children have died with measles symptoms across the country since 15 March. During the same period, 92 children died after being diagnosed with measles. Altogether, 631 children have died so far.
According to data from the DGHS, 81,084 children have developed measles symptoms since 15 March this year. During this period, 66,170 children were admitted to hospital with measles symptoms. Of them, 62,292 have recovered and been discharged.
In the past 24 hours, 933 measles patients were admitted to hospital, while 1,014 recovered and returned home.