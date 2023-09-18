Gas supply to be suspended for 12 hrs in parts of Narayanganj, Munshiganj Tuesday

Gas supply will remain suspended for 12 hours in different areas in Narayanganj and Munshiganj districts on Tuesday for pipeline installation work.

According to a public notice of the Titas Gas Transmission and Distribution Company, the areas where gas supply will remain off from 10 am to 10 pm on Tuesday for all kinds of consumers include Godhnail, Enayetnagar, Boubazar, Lakibazar, Hajiganj, Wabdapul, Kaiyumpur, Fatulla, Santapur, Jail Khana area, from Hajiganj Junction to Shibu Market to Post Office Road in Narayanganj.