Demonstrators at Shahbagh

The students and job aspirants, who have been waging a movement seeking reforms in quota for direct recruitment in government jobs, blocked the Shahbagh intersection in the city Friday afternoon to press home their demand.

The demonstrators took position at the vital intersection of the city at 5:20 pm as part of their “Bangla Blockade” programme.

The protestors called a procession and rally protesting Friday against the attacks on their “Bangla Blockade” programmes in different parts of the country and its trial.