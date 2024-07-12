Quota reform demand
Demonstrators at Shahbagh
The students and job aspirants, who have been waging a movement seeking reforms in quota for direct recruitment in government jobs, blocked the Shahbagh intersection in the city Friday afternoon to press home their demand.
The demonstrators took position at the vital intersection of the city at 5:20 pm as part of their “Bangla Blockade” programme.
The protestors called a procession and rally protesting Friday against the attacks on their “Bangla Blockade” programmes in different parts of the country and its trial.
But they moved to block the Shahbagh intersection from the protest rally on Dhaka University campus.
The students and job aspirants, however, said they will lift the blockade within a short time.
Earlier around 5:00 pm, a procession was brought out under the banner of “anti-discrimination student movement” from in front of the Dhaka University central library.
The protestors were seen chanting various slogans blocking the road at 5:30 pm while a large number of police members took position just below the Shahbagh metro station erecting a barricade.
The law enforcers, however, did not obstruct the demonstrators.