Bangladesh worried over safety of its citizens in Iran, evacuation of diplomats begins
In light of Israel's continued attacks, the Bangladesh government is concerned about the safety of around 400 Bangladeshis currently residing in Tehran, the capital of Iran.
Among them, about 100 have contacted the Bangladesh embassy. Efforts have begun to evacuate them safely.
Acting foreign secretary Ruhul Alam Siddique disclosed this at a press briefing on Tuesday afternoon.
The press briefing was organised to address the ongoing Iran-Israel conflict and the safety of Bangladeshi expatriates.
The acting foreign secretary said the process of relocating 40 people, including diplomats from the Bangladesh embassy in Iran, to a safe location has already begun.
Noting that Bangladeshis in Tehran wish to move to safer places, he said, “Already, 100 individuals have contacted us. A total of 400 Bangladeshi nationals in Tehran will be evacuated.”
In response to another question, Ruhul Alam Siddique said that on Monday night, Bangladesh’s ambassador to Iran, Manjurul Karim Khan Chowdhury, along with his family members, left the official ambassadorial residence in Tehran. They are now staying safely at another location.
*More to follow...