Bangladesh worried over safety of its citizens in Iran, evacuation of diplomats begins

In light of Israel's continued attacks, the Bangladesh government is concerned about the safety of around 400 Bangladeshis currently residing in Tehran, the capital of Iran.

Among them, about 100 have contacted the Bangladesh embassy. Efforts have begun to evacuate them safely.

Acting foreign secretary Ruhul Alam Siddique disclosed this at a press briefing on Tuesday afternoon.

The press briefing was organised to address the ongoing Iran-Israel conflict and the safety of Bangladeshi expatriates.