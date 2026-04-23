110MW of load-shedding to be carried out in Dhaka: State Minister tells Parliament

A decision has been taken to conduct a pilot 110-megawatt load shedding in Dhaka in order to ensure that farmers are not adversely affected, to keep load shedding at a tolerable level, and to reduce the electricity disparity between rural and urban areas.

State Minister for Power and Energy Anindya Islam made this announcement in a statement under Rule 300 in the National Parliament on Thursday.

The State Minister attributed the power crisis to mismanagement during the previous Awami League government and a shortage of adequate fuel supply.

Expressing regret over the suffering caused by load shedding, he said that the current situation—where nearly 2,000 megawatts of load shedding is being experienced—would improve within the next seven days.

He noted that the government is working to ensure uninterrupted electricity supply. However, due to insufficient fuel supply in some areas, load shedding is still occurring. To bring this situation to a manageable level, a decision has been made, in consultation with the Prime Minister and the Leader of the Opposition, to implement a pilot 110-megawatt load shedding scheme in Dhaka.