OCs to be fired at once if refuse to register cases: DMP chief
Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) commissioner Sheikh Md Sazzad Ali has warned that any officer-in-charge (OC) who refuses to register a case will be dismissed at once.
The newly appointed commissioner made the statement during a meeting with auto-rickshaw, auto-van, and easy bike drivers at the DMP headquarters on Monday.
He issued the warning in response to an allegation made by a rickshaw-puller that he was assaulted in Kamrangirchar area by some people on Sunday and another day previously.
Commissioner Sazzad Ali questioned, “Why didn’t you file a case?”
Emphasising the necessity of legal recourse, he said, “If the matter is eligible for a case, the OCs must register it. Failing to do so will result in their immediate dismissal.”
Regarding the issue of extortion, the commissioner vowed to eliminate the practice, particularly targeting vulnerable groups like rickshaw drivers.
Sazzad Ali assured that strict measures would be enforced to protect the earnings of underprivileged people.
To tackle extortion more effectively, the commissioner proposed forming committees involving rickshaw drivers and OCs.