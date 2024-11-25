OCs to be fired at once if refuse to register cases: DMP chief

Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) commissioner Sheikh Md Sazzad Ali has warned that any officer-in-charge (OC) who refuses to register a case will be dismissed at once.

The newly appointed commissioner made the statement during a meeting with auto-rickshaw, auto-van, and easy bike drivers at the DMP headquarters on Monday.

He issued the warning in response to an allegation made by a rickshaw-puller that he was assaulted in Kamrangirchar area by some people on Sunday and another day previously.