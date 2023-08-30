Momen visits Timor Leste, lobbies for partner role in ASEAN 

Bangladesh has sought the support of Timor Leste as it seeks to be engaged by the Association of SouthEast Asian Nations (ASEAN), as a sectoral dialogue partner. Timor Leste is one of the 10 member states of ASEAN.

Dhaka and Dili also agreed to strengthen bilateral cooperation on issues of mutual concerns.

They mentioned climate change as one of the areas of cooperation as both the countries are affected by the climate change induced erratic climatic events and also agreed to further collaborate on food security issues.