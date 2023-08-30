Momen visits Timor Leste, lobbies for partner role in ASEAN 

Bangladesh has sought the support of Timor Leste as it seeks to be engaged by the Association of SouthEast Asian Nations (ASEAN), as a sectoral dialogue partner. Timor Leste is one of the 10 member states of ASEAN.
Dhaka and Dili also agreed to strengthen bilateral cooperation on issues of mutual concerns.
They mentioned climate change as one of the areas of cooperation as both the countries are affected by the climate change induced erratic climatic events and also agreed to further collaborate on food security issues.
Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen on Tuesday held bilateral talks with acting Foreign Minister of Timor Leste Dr Agio Pereira at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Cooperation in Dili, Timor Leste.
Momen was on an official visit to Timor Leste from 28-29 August.
This was the first ever visit to Timor Leste by any Bangladesh Foreign Minister.
During his visit, Momen congratulated Timor Leste on her admission as a new member of the ASEAN which would be in effect from January 2025.
The two foreign ministers agreed to explore potentials of bilateral trade.
At the meeting, both ministers underlined the necessity of holding regular Foreign Office Consultations (FOC) to discuss and explore avenues like setting up garment factories in Timor Leste, contract farming, training of diplomats and other areas of mutual collaboration.
During his visit, Foreign Minister Momen highlighted Bangladesh’s phenomenal progress under the leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in the areas of poverty reduction, health, education, women empowerment, digitalization, and food and energy security.
Meanwhile, the acting Foreign Minister of Timor Leste Agio Pereira thanked his Bangladeshi counterpart for making his maiden visit to Timor Leste and appreciated the leadership and the economic successes of Bangladesh.
He also expressed his gratitude to Bangladesh for the contribution to Timor Leste during the stabilization period through Bangladeshi peacekeepers who were deployed in Timor Leste under the UN Peacekeeping Mission.
Later, the acting Foreign Minister of Timor Leste hosted a reception in honour of Bangladesh Foreign Minister in attendance of cabinet ministers, members of parliament and members of the diplomatic community.