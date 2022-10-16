Brunei Sultan pays homage to Bangabandhu

On Saturday afternoon, the Brunei Sultan went to the National Martyrs' Memorial, Savar from the airport.
There, he was received by the liberation war affairs minister, state minister housing and public works and state minister for disaster management and relief.
The Sultan placed a wreath paying homage to the liberation war martyrs, signed visitors' book; and planted a sapling there.
He held meetings with president Abdul Hamid and prime minister Sheikh Hasina on Saturday and Sunday respectively.
Foreign minister AK Abdul Momen is scheduled to see off Brunei Sultan at the airport on Monday.