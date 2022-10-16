Brunei Sultan pays homage to Bangabandhu

Brunei Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah on Sunday paid tributes to Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, reports UNB.

He visited the Bangabandhu Memorial Museum at Dhaka's Dhanmondi 32 and paid homage by placing a wreath at the portrait of Bangabandhu.

Sheikh Rehana, younger daughter of Bangabandhu, received him at the Museum upon the Sultan's arrival there around 3:00pm.

The Sultan visited different corners of the Museum and signed the visitors' book.