Press wing bins claim of govt’s plan to change national flag

Chief Adviser’s Press Wing has debunked the claim that Bangladesh’s interim government is considering altering the country’s national flag, terming it entirely false.

“A false claim has been widely circulating across several websites and social media platforms, including X (formerly Twitter), alleging that Bangladesh’s interim government is considering altering its national flag,” the press wing said in a statement posted on its verified Facebook page - CA Press Wing Facts.

The rumour, amplified by dozens of users including Sajeeb Wazed Joy, son of ousted Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, falsely asserts that an Islamic crescent and star, resembling symbols commonly associated with Pakistan and Turkey, will be added to the Bangladeshi flag, it said.

The press wing said a digitally fabricated image showing a redesigned flag has gone viral, amassing nearly one million views and significant engagement - especially from audiences in Pakistan, Turkey, and the Middle East.