Health Sector Reform Commission
Recommendation to include primary healthcare as basic right in constitution
The health sector reform commission has submitted its report to chief adviser professor Muhammad Yunus. The report makes roughly 32 recommendations.
The commission submitted this report to professor Muhammad Yunus at the state guest house, Jamuna around 11:00 am today, Monday.
The main recommendation of the commission is to amend the constitution to include primary healthcare as a basic right.
It has been stated in the recommendation that a separate ‘Primary Healthcare Act’ has to be enacted to implement this constitutional commitment.
This will define citizens’ rights and the state’s responsibility regarding access to free primary healthcare. This will also ensure long-term fairness and accountability in the health sector.
The commission has recommended revision of several laws and enactment of some new ones. It has been stated in the recommendation that all relevant existing laws have to be reviewed and updated.
In addition to that, some new laws have to be enacted to ensure patient protection, financial allocation, accountability, and adequate preparedness in emergency situations.
The new laws proposed by the commission are- Bangladesh Health Commission Act; Bangladesh Health Services Act; Public Health and Infrastructure Act; Bangladesh Safe Food, Drug, IVD and Medical Device Act; Drug Pricing and Receipt Act; Healthcare Provider and Patient Security Act; Allied Health Professional Council Act; Hospital and Diagnostic Accreditation Act; Health Protection Act; Women's Health Act; Cancer Regulation Act; Child Development Centre Act; Bangladesh Medical Research Council Act; Health Information Protection Act; and Sustainable Financing in Health Sector Act.
Meanwhile the list of acts laws that need to be amended includes Bangladesh Medical and Dental Council Act, Medical Education Accreditation Act, Nursing and Midwifery Council Act, Bangladesh Pharmacy Council Act, Tobacco Control Act, Municipal and City Corporation Act, and so on.
*More to follow...