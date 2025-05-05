Recommendation to include primary healthcare as basic right in constitution

The health sector reform commission has submitted its report to chief adviser professor Muhammad Yunus. The report makes roughly 32 recommendations.

The commission submitted this report to professor Muhammad Yunus at the state guest house, Jamuna around 11:00 am today, Monday.

The main recommendation of the commission is to amend the constitution to include primary healthcare as a basic right.

It has been stated in the recommendation that a separate ‘Primary Healthcare Act’ has to be enacted to implement this constitutional commitment.