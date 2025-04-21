Labour Reform Commission submits report to CA

The Labour Reform Commission on Monday submitted its report to Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus.

The Commission, headed by Syed Sultan Uddin Ahmed, prepared a set of recommendations and submitted those to the chief adviser, aiming to establish social justice and ensure fundamental rights for the country’s labour force.

The Commission members had a meeting with the chief adviser after submitting the report at state guesthouse Jamuna.

The government formed the Commission in November last year to propose necessary reforms for ensuring labour rights and improving workers' welfare.