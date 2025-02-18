Forming a permanent labour commission to be recommended: Syed Sultan Uddin Ahmed

You have been speaking to the representatives of the workers and the owners at various former and informal sectors after the commission started working. So, what are the issues that the commission is likely to focus on in its report?
Syed Sultan Uddin Ahmed: We emphasise collecting opinions at the field level as much as we can. At first, we listened to the workers who had no legal access or no room to speak. We also tried to go to housemaids and fishermen.
After working with workers for a long time, my experience or observation is that discrimination and deprivation in the labour sector is deep so it is not possible to highlight all of it in such a short time. However, we will try to bring out as much as possible.
We had no idea that discrimination was so acute. Let me give an example. Maternity protection is the most sensitive issue, but 90 per cent of women workers have no maternity protection. No system exists in the informal sector.
Another big crisis is the lack of recognition for workers, 90 per cent of workers have no recognition in the country.
What are the recommendations the reform commission is likely to make?
we want to recommend a mandatory provident fund for workers in formal sectors, and if a worker switches jobs this facility will also be transferred. We can also recommend a universal worker welfare fund
Syed Sultan Uddin Ahmed: The recommendations the reform commission will make have not been finalised yet, but talks and discussions have been held on several issues like labour law should be made universal.
The reform commission also wants to recommend forming a permanent labour commission and four departments under it. Those are (1) Department of Labour, (2) Department of Inspection for Factories and Establishments (DIFE), (3) social security and welfare department, and (4) employment and capacity development department.
The latter two will be formed anew. The first three departments will have a cell to settle the labour dispute for informal sector workers while the social security and welfare department will ensure workers’ participation in social security, and the department will create a database for it. On the other hand, all workers will file complaints at the dispute resolution centre.
A commissioner will be the head of a labour reform commission. The government will appoint an acceptable and competent person for this post. There will be a tripartite committee to ensure the accountability of this commission.
Whatever we talk about does not matter unless we create an industry-friendly atmosphere, from the factory to the national level, to implement labour rights. A framework will have to be created where an environment of talks will exist.
Worker leaders often allege factory owners prevent them from forming trade unions in various ways. What will the reform commission recommend to discipline the trade union?
Syed Sultan Uddin Ahmed: The commission had discussions in detail on how to ensure responsible trade unions and real representation of workers through trade unions. In this case, we have to start the practice of trade unions or else responsibility will never increase.
Since trade unions are practiced by separate groups, they are not much accountable to their members. It is a bilateral issue to ensure an environment for the practice of responsible trade unions. Only trade union leaders cannot do it unless owners allow it.
Besides, it must be ensured that trade unions hold elections and file audit reports regularly. Accountability will be ensured after that. In fact, a culture of lack of accountability has been created at our national level, and that also exists at the organisation level.
What more does the commission want to recommend for the workers?
Syed Sultan Uddin Ahmed: Pension scheme is a part of social security programme for workers in formal and informal sectors. The government will encourage all to accept it. This can also be made mandatory with bank loans. At least, those who receive government incentives should implement it.
Besides, we want to recommend a mandatory provident fund for workers in formal sectors, and if a worker switches jobs this facility will also be transferred. We can also recommend a universal worker welfare fund.
When will the commission submit the final report?
Syed Sultan Uddin Ahmed: We will submit the final report to the chief adviser within February.
Prothom Alo :
Thank you.
Syed Sultan Uddin Ahmed: Thank you.
This interview appeared in the print and online editions of Prothom Alo and has been rewritten in English by Hasanul Banna