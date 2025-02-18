Forming a permanent labour commission to be recommended: Syed Sultan Uddin Ahmed

Syed Sultan Uddin Ahmed: We emphasise collecting opinions at the field level as much as we can. At first, we listened to the workers who had no legal access or no room to speak. We also tried to go to housemaids and fishermen.

After working with workers for a long time, my experience or observation is that discrimination and deprivation in the labour sector is deep so it is not possible to highlight all of it in such a short time. However, we will try to bring out as much as possible.

We had no idea that discrimination was so acute. Let me give an example. Maternity protection is the most sensitive issue, but 90 per cent of women workers have no maternity protection. No system exists in the informal sector.

Another big crisis is the lack of recognition for workers, 90 per cent of workers have no recognition in the country.