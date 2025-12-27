Indian ministry of External Affairs briefing
India maintains its earlier position on Bangladesh
India remains firm in its earlier position on Bangladesh. This stance emerged from the responses given by India to journalists’ questions on a range of issues, including minorities in Bangladesh, elections and the political situation, the extradition of Sheikh Hasina, bilateral relations, trade and regional security.
India’s Ministry of External Affairs held its regular briefing yesterday, Friday. During the briefing, the ministry’s spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal responded to various questions from journalists. In the nearly 35-minute briefing, journalists asked more than 15 questions related to Bangladesh.
However, the briefing did not include any comments on protests and attacks by Hindutva groups targeting Bangladesh missions in various Indian states, nor on attacks against Christians during Christmas. Even before the briefing yesterday, supporters of different Hindutva organisations staged anti-Bangladesh protests in front of Bangladesh’s Assistant High Commission in Assam and in Siliguri of West Bengal.
The Bangladesh government has repeatedly rejected allegations of persecution of minorities in the country. It has also urged Delhi not to describe isolated incidents as minority persecution. The government says it is taking various measures, including arrests, in connection with such incidents.
Diplomatic analysts believe that relations between the two countries have reached a worrying level since former prime minister Sheikh Hasina fled to India after being ousted amid the July mass uprising last year. India has been unable to accept the political change that has taken place in Bangladesh.
Minority issue
Questions were raised during the briefing of India’s Ministry of External Affairs about attacks on Hindu minorities in Bangladesh and the killing of two Hindu individuals.
Ministry spokesperson Jaiswal said that the continued violence by extremists against minorities, including Hindus, Christians and Buddhists, in Bangladesh is a matter of deep concern for India. He strongly condemned the brutal killing of a Hindu youth in Mymensingh and expressed the expectation that those responsible would be brought to justice.
Jaiswal claimed that more than 2,900 incidents of violence against minorities had been recorded during the interim government’s tenure, which, he said, could not simply be dismissed as “media exaggeration” or “political violence”. He said, “Our position on how we view the security of minorities is very clear.”
In response to questions about “anti-India campaign” in Bangladesh and the summoning of the two countries’ high commissioners, Jaiswal described the ongoing anti-India campaign in Bangladesh as a “false narrative”. He said that maintaining law and order within Bangladesh is the responsibility of the Bangladeshi government.
Elections, Awami League and BNP
When asked about Bangladesh’s next parliamentary election, Jaiswal said, “Our position on Bangladesh has been very clear from the beginning, and there has been no change in that position. India is in favour of further strengthening relations with the people of Bangladesh.”
He added, “We support peace and stability in Bangladesh, and you know our view on elections as well. We support free, fair, inclusive and participatory elections in Bangladesh, to be held in a peaceful environment. That is our position. We are indeed in favour of free, fair, inclusive and participatory elections in Bangladesh.”
When asked whether India would accept the results of the election scheduled for February 2026 if the interim government excludes the Awami League (whose activities have been banned), Jaiswal said that India wants an election that is free and fair and ensures participation by all.
A journalist also asked about reports that India has been in contact with BNP leadership in London since 2018 and about discussions regarding India’s clearance ahead of a BNP leader’s return to Bangladesh. In response, Jaiswal said that India supports a free, fair and participatory election in Bangladesh, and the BNP leader’s return from London should be viewed in that context.
It may be noted that during Sheikh Hasina’s 15-year rule, India was her most reliable ally. New Delhi’s support helped the Awami League navigate three controversial elections.
Extradition of Sheikh Hasina
On 17 November, the International Crimes Tribunal sentenced Sheikh Hasina to death for crimes against humanity, including killings committed during the July mass uprising. Before and after the verdict, Bangladesh requested India multiple times to hand over Sheikh Hasina under the extradition treaty, but India did not respond.
The issue was raised again during Friday’s briefing. When asked whether Sheikh Hasina or Awami League leaders were carrying out anti-Bangladesh activities from India, Randhir Jaiswal responded only to the extradition issue.
He said that India is generally committed to returning fugitives and bringing them to justice, but such processes involve many legal steps and complexities. Regarding the current status of Bangladesh’s request, Jaiswal commented, “The matter remains where it was.”
Regional security
India’s parliamentary standing committee has described the current situation in Bangladesh as a security challenge for India. Journalists asked what plans India has to address this challenge. Questions were also raised about the presence of Pakistani warships at Bangladeshi ports and the visit of Pakistan’s navy chief.
Jaiswal said that India is closely monitoring all such developments and is taking necessary steps to protect its national interests.
Bilateral relations
During the briefing, questions were asked about anti-India sentiment in Bangladesh and the reciprocal summoning of the two countries’ high commissioners. Jaiswal rejected the issue, describing it as a “false narrative”, and reiterated that maintaining law and order within Bangladesh is the responsibility of its government.
Questions were also raised about the current status of Indian investment in Bangladesh’s power and infrastructure sectors, as well as loan agreements under lines of credit (LoCs). In addition, journalists asked whether India was reconsidering financial assistance or sanctions in light of allegations of minority persecution.
Jaiswal said that India’s relationship with the people of Bangladesh is very deep and friendly, forged through the Liberation War. Although the situation is somewhat different now, India wants to remain positive about development cooperation and financial relations as well as prioritises stability in Bangladesh.
Attacks on the media
Questions were asked about whether India had any comments on the arson attacks on the offices of major newspapers in Dhaka, including Prothom Alo and The Daily Star.
Jaiswal was also asked about an editorial published by Prothom Alo on Friday, which stated that India is allowing Sheikh Hasina and other top Awami League leaders to carry out anti-Bangladesh activities while staying in India. However, Jaiswal avoided responding to both questions.
When asked, Major General (retd) ANM Muniruzzaman, president of the Bangladesh Institute of Peace and Security Studies (BIPSS), told Prothom Alo, “The core reason behind the current crisis in relations between the two countries is that India has been unable to accept the revolution of 2024. This is one of the biggest turning points in Bangladesh’s history. For the sake of the future of relations, this change must be accepted.”
“In the future, we must remain good neighbours to each other, with the welfare of the people of both countries as the goal. Therefore, all the issues that exist in the relationship between the two countries must be taken into consideration,” he added.