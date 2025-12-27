India maintains its earlier position on Bangladesh

India remains firm in its earlier position on Bangladesh. This stance emerged from the responses given by India to journalists’ questions on a range of issues, including minorities in Bangladesh, elections and the political situation, the extradition of Sheikh Hasina, bilateral relations, trade and regional security.

India’s Ministry of External Affairs held its regular briefing yesterday, Friday. During the briefing, the ministry’s spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal responded to various questions from journalists. In the nearly 35-minute briefing, journalists asked more than 15 questions related to Bangladesh.

However, the briefing did not include any comments on protests and attacks by Hindutva groups targeting Bangladesh missions in various Indian states, nor on attacks against Christians during Christmas. Even before the briefing yesterday, supporters of different Hindutva organisations staged anti-Bangladesh protests in front of Bangladesh’s Assistant High Commission in Assam and in Siliguri of West Bengal.