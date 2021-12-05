Cyclone Jawad: Over 100 tourists stranded on St Martin’s

Due to the bad weather, the local administration suspended the movement of all types of vessels by hoisting cautionary signal 3.
The suspension will continue till the weather improves, UNO said.
St Martin’s chairman Nur Ahmed, said the tourists got stranded due to the suspension of the trawler movement. “They have to wait until further notice”.
All fishing boats and trawlers in the northern Bay of Bengal and deep sea have been advised to remain close to the coast and proceed with caution. And of course, venturing into the deep sea is strongly advised against.