301 recommendations for Bangladesh's rights situation improvement

The other recommendations include ensuring rights of ethnic and religious minorities, enacting anti-discrimination law, announcing national minimum wage and ensuring all rights of workers mandated by International Labor Organisation (ILO).

The law minister on Monday disclosed the progress achieved by Bangladesh government on 176 recommendations of third UPR. Later 110 countries out of 193 members of UN put forward their assessment and recommendations. Pakistan, Cuba and Romania were given charge of preparing the report comprising the recommendations. Razvan Rusu, permanent representative of Romania to UN Office in Geneva, presented the report on Wednesday. During submitting the report, Razvan said 12 countries sent their queries beforehand.

During the review of Bangladesh’s human rights situation, the countries such as the US, UK, Canada, Australia, France, Germany and other European countries emphasised on issues such as freedom of expression, election, labour rights, stifling of dissent and lack of accountability of law enforcers. The law minister, however, said only Canada and Slovakia harshly criticised Bangladesh and 90 per cent of the countries appreciated Bangladesh’s progress on the human rights front.