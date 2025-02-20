DCs of last 3 national polls to be made OSD, retired forcibly

Government officials who served as deputy commissioners (DC) as well as returning officers during the last three controversial parliamentary elections in 2014, 2018, and 2024 will either be made officers on special duty (OSD) or sent into forced retirement.

Those who have completed 25 years of service will be forcibly retired, while those yet to reach this tenure will be made OSD. Already, 22 former DCs who have completed 25 years of service have been sent into forced retirement.